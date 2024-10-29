News & Insights

Nickel Mines Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 with Strategic Moves

October 29, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Nickel Mines Ltd. (AU:NIC) has released an update.

Nickel Mines Ltd. reported a strong September quarter with over $100 million in EBITDA, driven by record ore production and sales from the Hengjaya Mine. The company announced the acquisition of the Sampala nickel project, which promises low development costs and strong margins, aiming for production by the end of 2025. Nickel Mines is also progressing its diversification strategy, making strides in Class 1 nickel and intermediary nickel production, while enhancing its ESG credentials.

