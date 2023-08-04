Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC) Price Target Decreased by 10.43% to 1.16

The average one-year price target for Nickel Mines (ASX:NIC) has been revised to 1.16 / share. This is an decrease of 10.43% from the prior estimate of 1.30 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.86 to a high of 1.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.50% from the latest reported closing price of 0.82 / share.

Nickel Mines Maintains 4.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.91%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nickel Mines. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NIC is 0.35%, an increase of 177.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.10% to 142,197K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 34,489K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,289K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 18.73% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,514K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,022K shares, representing an increase of 7.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 11.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,460K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,265K shares, representing an increase of 10.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 5.15% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,087K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,828K shares, representing an increase of 47.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NIC by 58.05% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,296K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

