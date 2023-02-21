Nickel market oversupplied by 112,200 tonnes in 2022, INSG says

Adds graphic

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The global nickel market was oversupplied by 112,200 tonnes last year after a deficit of 166,600 tonnes in 2021, data from the Lisbon-based International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Tuesday.

Theglobal marketrecorded a 21,900-tonne surplus in December having been oversupplied by 6,700 tonnes in November, according to INSG data.

Data below in thousands of tonnes.

Dec-22 Nov-22 2022 2021 Mine production 273.9 274.2 3161 2707 Refined production 272.8 267.3 3023.6 2605.9 Refined usage 251 260.6 2911.4 2772.5 Balance 21.9 6.7 112.2 -166.6 World nickel production and usagehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3SlO0IN (Reporting by Peter Hobson Editing by Tomasz Janowski) ((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

