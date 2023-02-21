Nickel market oversupplied by 112,200 tonnes in 2022, INSG says

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

February 21, 2023 — 12:04 pm EST

Written by Peter Hobson for Reuters ->

Adds graphic

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The global nickel market was oversupplied by 112,200 tonnes last year after a deficit of 166,600 tonnes in 2021, data from the Lisbon-based International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Tuesday.

Theglobal marketrecorded a 21,900-tonne surplus in December having been oversupplied by 6,700 tonnes in November, according to INSG data.

Data below in thousands of tonnes.

Dec-22

Nov-22

2022

2021

Mine production

273.9

274.2

3161

2707

Refined production

272.8

267.3

3023.6

2605.9

Refined usage

251

260.6

2911.4

2772.5

Balance

21.9

6.7

112.2

-166.6

World nickel production and usagehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3SlO0IN

(Reporting by Peter Hobson Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((peter.hobson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.