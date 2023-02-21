Nickel market oversupplied by 112,200 tonnes in 2022, INSG says

Adds graphic
LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The global nickel market was oversupplied by 112,200 tonnes last year after a deficit of 166,600 tonnes in 2021, data from the Lisbon-based International Nickel Study Group (INSG) showed on Tuesday.
Theglobal marketrecorded a 21,900-tonne surplus in December having been oversupplied by 6,700 tonnes in November, according to INSG data.
Data below in thousands of tonnes.
|
Dec-22
Nov-22
2022
2021
Mine production
273.9
274.2
3161
2707
Refined production
272.8
267.3
3023.6
2605.9
Refined usage
251
260.6
2911.4
2772.5
Balance
21.9
6.7
112.2
-166.6
World nickel production and usagehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3SlO0IN
(Reporting by Peter Hobson Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.