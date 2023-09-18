Nickel Losses in Midday Corn Market

The Monday session is working through midday with corn prices 5 to 5 ¾ cents in the red. Futures are looking at new lows for the day after breaking lower at the day session open.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections data showed 642,095 MT of corn shipments from the week that ended 9/14. That was up 16.7k MT from last week and was 92.5k MT higher yr/yr. Mexico and Japan were the top destinations, though China was the destination for all 47k MT of the white corn shipments. USDA marked the MYTD total at 1.267 MMT through the first 2-weeks – up 120k MT from last season’s pace.

Chinese Custom’s data had 1.2 MMT of corn imports for August. That was down 33% from Aug ’22. The year-to-date total was 12% lower than 2022 with 14.9 MMT through August.

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.70 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.46 5/8, down 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $4.85 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

May 24 Corn is at $4.93 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.