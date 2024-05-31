Nickel Industries Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

Nickel Mines Ltd. (AU:NIC) has released an update.

Nickel Industries Limited has announced successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with shareholder votes confirming the re-election of Directors and the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The decisions, which reflect strong approval rates, were made by poll as detailed in an official release. Shareholders who could not attend were able to participate via webcast and had the opportunity to submit their proxies and questions ahead of the AGM.

