News & Insights

Stocks

Nickel Industries Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nickel Mines Ltd. (AU:NIC) has released an update.

Nickel Industries Limited has announced successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with shareholder votes confirming the re-election of Directors and the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The decisions, which reflect strong approval rates, were made by poll as detailed in an official release. Shareholders who could not attend were able to participate via webcast and had the opportunity to submit their proxies and questions ahead of the AGM.

For further insights into AU:NIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.