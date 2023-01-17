Nickel Industries set to raise $471 million to buy nickel assets

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Nickel Industries NIC.AX on Wednesday said it will raise $471 million in capital to help fund the acquisition of several nickel projects.

The company will buy a 10% stake in Indonesia-based PT Huayue Nickel Cobalt for $270 million from Newstride Development Ltd, an entity within China's Tsingshan Group.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.