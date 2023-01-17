NIC

Nickel Industries set to raise $471 million to buy nickel assets

January 17, 2023 — 06:20 pm EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Nickel Industries NIC.AX on Wednesday said it will raise $471 million in capital to help fund the acquisition of several nickel projects.

The company will buy a 10% stake in Indonesia-based PT Huayue Nickel Cobalt for $270 million from Newstride Development Ltd, an entity within China's Tsingshan Group.

