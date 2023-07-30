News & Insights

Nickel Industries output jumps from prior quarter, co sees better Sept quarter

July 30, 2023

July 31 (Reuters) - Nickel Industries NIC.AX reported a record June-quarter output from its rotary kiln electric furnace (RKEF) projects on Monday, with the commissioning of a power plant at its Indonesia project expected to lift production further in the coming three months.

The Sydney-based miner logged a total RKEF nickel production of 32,558 tonnes for the quarter ended June 30, an 18.8% jump from the prior quarter.

Shares of the nickel miner were trading 0.9% higher at A$0.8175, as of 0143 GMT, after gaining as much as 1.9% earlier in the session.

Combined sales for the miner's Hengjaya Nickel, Ranger Nickel, Angel Nickel and Oracle Nickel projects came in at $434.3 million for the June quarter, down 11% from the prior quarter owing to a fall in realised contract prices.

The Oracle project (ONI) in Indonesia reported a total nickel production of 10,141 tonnes, nearly double from the prior quarter.

"With the successful commissioning of the ONI power plant in late June, we look forward to further production increases from our ONI operations and more importantly improved margins," the miner said in a statement.

Last month, Nickel Industries issued 857 million new shares to a unit of Indonesian construction firm United Tractors Tbk UNTR.JK, which is an indirect unit of Singaporean investment holding firm Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd JCYC.SI.

