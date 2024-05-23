News & Insights

Stocks

Nickel Industries Invests in Future with New Loan

May 23, 2024 — 01:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nickel Mines Ltd. (AU:NIC) has released an update.

Nickel Industries Limited has secured a US$250M term loan to fund its acquisition of a 55% stake in the Excelsior Nickel Cobalt Project, aimed at diversifying its product line to include nickel sulphate and cathode, targeting the electric vehicle battery market. The loan, backed by major banks BNI and DBS, reinforces the company’s investment strategy into low-carbon, next-generation nickel production. This strategic move positions Nickel Industries to cater to different sectors within the class 1 nickel market, underlining its commitment to sustainable operations.

For further insights into AU:NIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.