Nickel Industries Highlights Safety and Sustainability Achievements

October 29, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

Nickel Mines Ltd. (AU:NIC) has released an update.

Nickel Industries Limited has demonstrated strong safety and sustainability metrics, with a low injury frequency rate and a significant improvement in its ESG score, surpassing the industry average. The company has been shortlisted for a prestigious environmental rating and recognized for its health initiatives and climate transparency. These achievements highlight Nickel Industries’ commitment to responsible mining practices.

