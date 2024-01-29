News & Insights

Nickel Industries announces $100 mln share buyback, posts record quarterly output

January 29, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australia's Nickel Industries NIC.AX said on Tuesday it intends to start an on-market share buyback of up to $100 million and return between 30% and 60% of its free cash flow to shareholders via regular dividends.

The specialty miner also reported a record output from its rotary kiln electric furnace (RKEF) projects in the December quarter at 34,450 tonnes of nickel metal.

