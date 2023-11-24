Nickel hits 2-1/2-year low below $16,000/t as surpluses spur selling

By Polina Devitt

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Nickel prices fell below $16,000 per metric ton on Friday for the first time since April 2021, under pressure from a looming increase in aglobal marketsurplus and a build-up of bets on even lower prices known as short positions.

Low volumes and liquidity since the nickel crisis erupted on the London Metal Exchange (LME) in March 2022 when prices doubled in a few hours and the LME suspended trading are partly behind the accelerated price drop.

Three-month nickel CMNI3 on the LME was down 2.5% to $16,200 per metric ton by 1731 GMT, after earlier hitting $15,995. LME rules imposed after the crisis cap the daily price limit at 15%.

"The market wants blood (of producers)," said a source at a major nickel producer, referring to Friday's price fall.

Latest data from the LME shows many more funds with short nickel positions LME-INFUS-NI than long positions LME-INFUL-NI, or bets on higher prices, as of last Friday compared with previous weeks.

Short nickel positions have dominated the market since May, but not to the extent they have in recent weeks.

Nickel is the worst-performing metal on the LME so far this year, heading for a 46% fall, the largest slump since the financial crisis in 2008.

The drop is mostly driven by surging supplies from Indonesia.

"The pipeline of new projects (in Indonesia) points to strong output increases ahead," UBS said in a research note.

According to Macquarie, at the LME price of $18,000 nearly one-third of the industry is cash flow negative, while a fall in LME prices to below $15,000 would push another 35-40% of the industry into loss-making territory.

Expectations of higher nickel stocks in LME registered warehouses are also behind the price drop. Chinese producers are aiming to convert lower grade nickel products into high grade metal that can be delivered against the LME's contract.

The LME has already approved several new Chinese nickel brands for delivery.

