Markets

Nickel gets nixed, French firms linger in Russia: podcast

Contributor
Peter Thal Larsen Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The war in Ukraine is affecting far corners of global finance. In the Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists explain how the conflict helped bring nickel trading to a halt in London. And why oil giant Total and carmaker Renault are resisting the exodus by Western companies.

Listen to the podcast https://shows.acast.com/viewsroom/episodes/nickel-gets-nixed-french-firms-linger-in-russia

Follow @peter_tl https://twitter.com/peter_tl on Twitter

(Editing by Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular