News & Insights

Stocks

Nickel Gain for Corn Futures

September 28, 2023 — 05:50 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The Thursday session ended with nickel gains in corn after a an 8 ¼ cent range. December futures are now up 11 cents for the week’s move, with Friday (and its USDA Grain Stocks report) to go. Barchart’s cash data shows the ECB basis has fallen from -20c at the start of the month to -37 cents by Thursday. Comparatively the WCB basis dropped a dime during September to -25 cents. 

The weekly FAS report showed 841,783 MT of corn was booked during the week that ended 9/21. That was up 48% for the week and was 44% above the same week last year and was inline with estimates. The report showed Mexico was the top buyer with 261k MT. That set total commitments at 12.57 MMT or 495 mbu. That is 0.7% ahead of last season’s pace. Wire sources indicate China may have booked between 500k MT and 1 MMT of Ukrainian corn for Oct-Dec shipment. 

Ahead of the Quarterly Grain Stocks report on Friday the trade is looking for NASS to report final 22/23 carryout at 1.44 bbu. That would be 13 mbu looser than the WASDE projection. The full range of estimates is to see between 1.32 bbu and 1.51 bbu of corn supplies for Sep 1. 

Brazil’s Anec estimated Sep corn shipments at 9.6 MMT, up 2.75 MMT (40%) yr/yr. 

 

Dec 23 Corn  closed at $4.88 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $4.60 7/8, up 5 1/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn  closed at $5.03 1/4, up 5 cents,

May 24 Corn  closed at $5.11 3/4, up 5 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.