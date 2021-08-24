Nickel Digital Sees Growing Institutional Demand in UK for Crypto

Research by Nickel Digital, a digital asset hedge fund manager founded by former Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan investment professionals, found that more than half the U.K. institutional investors in a survey plan to increase their crypto asset exposure between now and 2023.

Of the 23 wealth managers and other institutions asked, 11 said they will add to their exposure, with a further six saying they will “dramatically” increase their exposure.

The managers oversee $66.5 billion in assets and already have some exposure to digital assets.

The long-term appreciation prospects of crypto assets was cited as the reason.

Nine institutions said they have become more confident about how the asset class works, and nine cited the improving regulatory environment.

Still, 16 expressed concerns relating to the relative size of the crypto market, issues with liquidity and a lack of transparency.

