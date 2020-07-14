Nickel developer Australian Mines gets state loan offer, shares rocket 60%

Contributor
Shruti Sonal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SONALI PAUL

Australian Mines Ltd said on Wednesday the government of Queensland state has offered the mine developer a financial support package for its Sconi cobalt-nickel-scandium project, sending its shares soaring about 60%.

By 0303 GMT Australian Mines shares were up 56% at A$0.014 in their best intraday session since December 2018.

The details of the financial support on offer were not disclosed by the company. It said it must employ at least 191 people in Queensland, on a full-time and ongoing basis by June 2024 under terms of the agreement.

"This project has the potential to support the regional economy and hundreds of jobs," said Glenn Butcher, Queenland's Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing.

A deal between Australian Mines to supply South Korean battery maker SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS collapsed last year.

Australia is the world's biggest supplier of lithium and has significant nickel and cobalt reserves - key components in batteries for electric vehicles (EV).

However, miners of battery materials have been impacted by a prolonged downturn in prices amid slowing sales in China, the world's top EV market, that worsened after a hit to demand as a result of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

London nickel CMNI3 prices have dropped by 27% from peaks seen last September, and are down 3% for the year so far.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Kenneth Maxwell)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More