Nickel demand to increase to 3.13 mln T in 2023, supply to increase to 3.37 mln T - INSG

Credit: REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

April 25, 2023 — 12:21 pm EDT

April 25 (Reuters) - Global demand for nickel is expected to increase to 3.13 million tonnes in 2023 versus 2.96 million in 2022, the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) said on Tuesday. At the same time, global output of nickel is expected to increase to 3.37 million tonnes in 2023 versus 3.06 million in 2022, the Lisbon-based group said. (Bengaluru Commodities desk) (BLRCEEditorial@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 848 5832; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1298)

