Nick Scali Seeks Quotation for New Securities

May 28, 2024 — 08:19 pm EDT

Nick Scali Limited (AU:NCK) has released an update.

Nick Scali Limited has announced an application for the quotation of 757,114 new fully paid ordinary securities, set to be issued on May 29, 2024. This move signals a potential change in the company’s capital structure that could interest investors. The application is in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, as the company seeks to expand its financial horizons.

