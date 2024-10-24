Nick Scali Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Nick Scali Limited (AU:NCK) has released an update.

Nick Scali Limited announced a change in director Anthony Scali’s interest, with the acquisition of 299,999 ordinary shares worth approximately $3.97 million. This acquisition increases the total number of shares held by Anthony Scali indirectly to 6,739,473, following shareholder approval at the company’s annual general meeting.

