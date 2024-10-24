News & Insights

Stocks

Nick Scali Limited Director Increases Shareholding

October 24, 2024 — 11:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nick Scali Limited (AU:NCK) has released an update.

Nick Scali Limited announced a change in director Anthony Scali’s interest, with the acquisition of 299,999 ordinary shares worth approximately $3.97 million. This acquisition increases the total number of shares held by Anthony Scali indirectly to 6,739,473, following shareholder approval at the company’s annual general meeting.

For further insights into AU:NCK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.