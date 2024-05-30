Nick Scali Director Increases Shareholding

Nick Scali Limited (AU:NCK) has released an update.

Nick Scali Limited has disclosed a change in Director Kathy Parsons’ interest in the company, with Parsons acquiring an additional 1,004 ordinary shares as part of the Share Purchase Plan, taking her total holdings to 14,504 shares. The transaction, valued at $13,303, did not involve any disposal of shares and was not conducted during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

