News & Insights

Stocks

Nick Scali Completes Oversubscribed Share Plan

May 28, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nick Scali Limited (AU:NCK) has released an update.

Nick Scali Limited announced the successful completion of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP), with strong shareholder support and applications surpassing the $10 million offer size, leading to a scale-back. The funds will bolster the company’s growth strategy, and the newly issued shares will commence trading on the ASX on May 30, 2024. Shareholders who applied will see their excess funds returned, and all new shares will rank equally with existing shares from their date of issue.

For further insights into AU:NCK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.