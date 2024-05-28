Nick Scali Completes Oversubscribed Share Plan

Nick Scali Limited (AU:NCK) has released an update.

Nick Scali Limited announced the successful completion of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP), with strong shareholder support and applications surpassing the $10 million offer size, leading to a scale-back. The funds will bolster the company’s growth strategy, and the newly issued shares will commence trading on the ASX on May 30, 2024. Shareholders who applied will see their excess funds returned, and all new shares will rank equally with existing shares from their date of issue.

