Nick Scali AGM: Strong Support and Key Approvals

Nick Scali Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting concluded with all resolutions passed, demonstrating strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of Director John Ingram and an increase in the fee pool for non-executive directors. Additionally, a significant capital raising through a share issue to Scali Consolidated Pty Limited was overwhelmingly approved.

