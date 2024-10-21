News & Insights

Nick Scali AGM: Strong Support and Key Approvals

Nick Scali Limited (AU:NCK) has released an update.

Nick Scali Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting concluded with all resolutions passed, demonstrating strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of Director John Ingram and an increase in the fee pool for non-executive directors. Additionally, a significant capital raising through a share issue to Scali Consolidated Pty Limited was overwhelmingly approved.

