Nichireki Group Announces Interim Dividend Payment

November 04, 2024 — 07:52 pm EST

Nichireki Co., Ltd. (JP:5011) has released an update.

Nichireki Group Co., Ltd. has announced a 35 yen per share interim dividend from retained earnings, with a total dividend amount of 1,029 million yen, to be paid on December 3, 2024. This decision aligns with the company’s policy of providing stable returns to shareholders while maintaining necessary reserves for corporate growth. The interim dividend initiative, introduced last year, aims to enhance profit return opportunities for shareholders.

