Nichirei Corporation to Optimize Capital with Stock Buyback

November 05, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Nichirei Corporation (JP:2871) has released an update.

Nichirei Corporation has announced plans to repurchase and cancel a portion of its treasury stock to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The company intends to acquire up to 3 million shares at a maximum cost of 10 billion yen, and subsequently cancel 5.64 million shares, reducing the total shares outstanding to approximately 128.46 million. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and delivering value to its shareholders.

