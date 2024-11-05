News & Insights

Nichirei Corporation Announces Stock Split to Broaden Investor Base

November 05, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Nichirei Corporation (JP:2871) has released an update.

Nichirei Corporation has announced a 2-for-1 stock split, effective April 1, 2025, aimed at making its shares more accessible to investors and broadening its investor base. The split will double the number of issued shares to over 256 million, while amending the Articles of Incorporation to increase the total authorized shares to 720 million. This strategic move reflects Nichirei’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and expanding market participation.

