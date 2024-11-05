Nichirei Corporation Announces Stock Split to Broaden Investor Base

Nichirei Corporation (JP:2871) has released an update.

Nichirei Corporation has announced a 2-for-1 stock split, effective April 1, 2025, aimed at making its shares more accessible to investors and broadening its investor base. The split will double the number of issued shares to over 256 million, while amending the Articles of Incorporation to increase the total authorized shares to 720 million. This strategic move reflects Nichirei’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and expanding market participation.

For further insights into JP:2871 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.