Nichiigakkan says Bain Capital's tender offer for it was successful

TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Nichiigakkan Co Ltd 9792.T said on Tuesday Bain Capital's bid to buy shares in the company was successful.

The bid was closed despite a jump in the share price of the Tokyo-based company on Monday after Hong Kong-based firm Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA)'s counter offer for the Japanese company with a higher price.

