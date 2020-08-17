Nichiigakkan says Bain Capital's tender offer for it was successful

Junko Fujita Reuters
Published
Nichiigakkan Co Ltd said on Tuesday Bain Capital's bid to buy shares in the company was successful.

TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Nichiigakkan Co Ltd 9792.T said on Tuesday Bain Capital's bid to buy shares in the company was successful.

The bid was closed despite a jump in the share price of the Tokyo-based company on Monday after Hong Kong-based firm Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA)'s counter offer for the Japanese company with a higher price.

