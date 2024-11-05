Nichiden Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results

Nichiden Corporation (JP:9902) has released an update.

Nichiden Corporation reported a 4% increase in net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2024, reaching 64,944 million yen, although profits decreased compared to the previous year. The company’s earnings per share fell to 67.36 yen from 80.78 yen in the previous period. Despite these challenges, Nichiden projects a full-year sales growth of 5.6% by March 2025.

