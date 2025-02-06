NICE's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NICE (NASDAQ:NICE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NICE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for NICE.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $100,560, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $771,022.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $195.0 for NICE over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NICE's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NICE's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

NICE Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NICE CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $18.3 $17.5 $17.78 $175.00 $158.2K 625 3.5K NICE CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $19.1 $17.5 $18.99 $175.00 $148.1K 625 1.5K NICE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $18.9 $17.5 $18.2 $175.00 $91.0K 625 51 NICE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $9.2 $8.8 $9.2 $195.00 $86.8K 32 3.5K NICE CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.2 $10.0 $10.05 $195.00 $78.3K 32 1.5K

About NICE

Nice is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. The company provides data analytics-based solutions through both a cloud platform and on-premises infrastructure. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone platform delivers solutions focused on contact center software and workforce engagement management, or WEM. Contact center offerings include solutions for digital self-service, customer journey and experience optimization, and compliance. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, leveraging data and AI analytics for call volume forecasting and agent scheduling. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and compliance solutions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NICE, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of NICE Currently trading with a volume of 416,699, the NICE's price is up by 1.08%, now at $175.02. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days. Expert Opinions on NICE

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $176.0.

