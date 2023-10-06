NICE's Inform Elite Gets Selected by Ottawa Police Service

NICE’s NICE expanding clientele is strengthening its prospects. The Israel-based company is winning customers in the United States and Canada, thanks to its robust portfolio strength.



The company recently announced that the Ottawa Police Service will be deploying its Inform Elite in preparation for the upcoming rollout of Next Generation 911 (NG911) services across Canada. According to a mandate of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, all Canadian PSAPs need to migrate to Next Generation 911 by March 2025.



NICE Inform Elite is well-known for its capabilities of digitally transforming processes around reconstructing incidents (for training, investigations, court cases and citizen requests) and performing Quality Assurance reviews. These capabilities help customers provide improved emergency services without consuming too much time.



NICE Inform Elite will be deployed at the Police Service’s main communication center and two additional sites. It will improve the service-providing capabilities of the center that handles close to half a million emergency calls for the Ottawa Police Service annually. The Ottawa Police Service serves an area of 2,790 square kilometers and over a million people.



NICE’s platforms, namely Actimize, Evidencentral, CXone, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate, have been gaining traction. The recently announced LiveVox acquisition will further boost penetration among small-sized businesses.

Nice Price and Consensus

Nice price-consensus-chart | Nice Quote

The company’s solutions have been gaining traction among government agencies in recent times. NICE Justice, part of its Evidencentral platform, has been selected by the likes of the Office of the District Attorney of Allegheny County and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia.



In September, NICE expanded the footprint of its Actimize portfolio by successfully implementing its financial crime solutions for GoTyme Bank (a partnership between the Gokongwei Group and Singapore-based digital banking group Tym), enhancing fraud prevention and supporting its innovative cloud-only banking approach in the Philippines.



A robust portfolio and expanding clientele are expected to help drive NICE’s top-line growth. For third-quarter 2023, the company projects non-GAAP revenues between $590 million and $600 million. Non-GAAP earnings are estimated in the $2.1-$2.2 per share band.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.15 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating 11.98% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $594.58 million, suggesting 7.19% year-over-year growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

NICE currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The company’s shares have declined 13.1%, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 33.8%.



NVIDIA NVDA, Dell Technologies DELL and Splunk SPLK are some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of NVDA, DELL and SPLK have gained 205.4%, 64.6% and 70.7%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.



The long-term earnings growth rate for NVIDIA, Dell Technologies and Splunk are pegged at 13.5%, 12%, and 29.55%, respectively.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.