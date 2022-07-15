NICE's Evidencentral Platform Selected By Washington Agencies

NICE NICE recently announced that selected solutions from its Evidencentral platform will be deployed by multiple countywide agencies from Washington state.



The Evidencentral Software-as-a-Service solution digitally transforms the way digital evidence is collected, analyzed and shared from the time an incident happens until cases are successfully closed and prosecuted.



NICE’s Evidencentral solutions will help investigating agencies clear cases faster, eliminate officer trips to collect digital evidence and CCTV video, and process thousands of FOIA requests in a fraction of the time.

NICE Benefiting From Strong Portfolio of Solutions

NICE’s platforms like Evidencentral, Actimize, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate have been gaining traction in recent times.



NICE recently announced the launch of an updated version of CXone that will enable its clients to offer a complete CXi experience to their customers by utilizing digitalization, AI and automation.



CXone has become an important solution for NICE. The company had previously launched CXone in Singapore, which has been helping it witness an increasing pipeline. Availability of the solution provides Asia-Pacific companies with tools to eliminate friction and deliver customized digital customer experiences.



NICE recently announced that Texas-based financial institution, American State Bank, has selected its Actimize Xceed, an all-in-one AI fraud and anti-money laundering platform to help drive its restructured financial crime strategy.



Apart from portfolio strength, NICE is benefiting from a strong partner base, which includes the likes of Deutsche Telekom Global Business, Alphabet GOOGL, IBM and Zoom, which bodes well for the company’s prospects.



Under the terms of the NICE-Alphabet partnership, NICE’s CXone was integrated with Alphabet’s cloud platform, Google Cloud’s Contact Center Artificial Intelligence applications to make self-service bots and agent-facing virtual assistants more effective.



NICE recently expanded its partnership with Google, adding CXone to Google’s Chrome Enterprise Recommended program.

2022 Guidance Raised

For 2022, NICE now expects revenues between $2.16 billion and $2.18 billion (up from the previous guidance range of $2.140 - $2.160 billion), representing 13% growth (up from 12%) at the midpoint from the figure reported in the previous year.



NICE now expects earnings between $7.25 and $7.45 per share (up from the previous guidance range of $7.07-$7.27 per share), representing 13% growth at midpoint from the figure reported in the previous year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings, pegged at $7.35 per share, has decreased by a penny over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $2.17 billion, indicating 12.75% growth from the figure reported in the previous year.



Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 are expected between $520 million and $530 million. Earnings are expected in the $1.75-$1.85 per-share range.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter of 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.78 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $522.97 million, indicating 13.97% growth from the figure reported in the previous year.

NICE currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NICE shares have lost 35.4% year to date underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decrease of 30.1%.



