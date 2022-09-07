NICE's Clientele Expands as Yolo County Selects Justice

NICE NICE is benefiting from an expanding clientele supported by a strong product portfolio. The company recently announced that the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office has selected Justice, one of its solutions in the Evidencentral cloud-based platform, to effectively manage digital evidence.



The Justice solution will help Yolo County automate processes around intaking, reviewing, and sharing digital evidence. The solution will boost Yolo County’s coordination with different law enforcement agencies as all digital evidence will be captured, stored, reviewed and shared from one place.



The Evidencentral Software-as-a-Service solution digitally transforms the way digital evidence is collected, analyzed and shared from the time an incident happens until cases are successfully closed and prosecuted.



NICE’s Evidencentral has been gaining traction in recent times. In July, NICE announced that selected solutions from the Evidencentral platform were chosen by multiple agencies from Washington state, including a county Sheriff’s Department, Prosecutor and Assigned Council Offices, and Superior Court.



NICE’s Evidencentral platform helps the investigating agencies to clear cases faster, eliminate officer trips to collect digital evidence and CCTV video, and process thousands of FOIA requests in a fraction of the time.

Portfolio Strength to Drive NICE’s Top-Line Growth

NICE’s platforms like Evidencentral, Actimize, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate have been gaining traction in recent times.



Actimize, in particular, has been winning customers frequently. Actimize’s advanced cloud SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance solution was recently selected by Olivetree Financial to enhance its financial crime strategy, monitor market abuse and keep pace with regulatory changes.



Actimize has been named the “Anti-Fraud Product of the Year” by Risk.net. Actimize’s recognition can be attributed to the growing popularity of its ever-evolving integrated fraud management platform, IFM-X, which provides real-time, end-to-end fraud prevention coverage.



Actimize also won the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award for North America Enterprise Fraud Management.



Moreover, Gartner placed NICE as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation and Contact Center as a Service, respectively, reflecting the company’s dominance in these domains.



Meanwhile, NICE recently announced the launch of an updated version of CXone that will enable its clients to offer a complete CXi experience to their customers by utilizing digitalization, AI and automation.



In this regard, NICE’s expanded partnership with Microsoft MSFT is expected to drive the adoption of CXone as the solution is now available natively on Azure.



The company has received Top Tier status, Microsoft’s highest level partner designation, for Azure IP Co-sell that will boost sales of CXone.

What Awaits NICE’s shares in the Rest of 2022?

NICE shares have lost 32.2% year to date despite a strong product portfolio and an expanding clientele.



NICE shares have suffered from pessimism surrounding the prospects of Internet-based stocks as economies started reopening after coronavirus-induced lockdowns and restrictions were lifted globally. Macroeconomic challenges, including rising inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have been major headwinds.



Nevertheless, NICE shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet Software industry, which declined 50.7% over the same time frame. The outperformance can be attributed to the strong demand for its cloud-based solutions.



In the second quarter of 2022, Cloud revenues increased 26.8% year over year to $311.4 million. Financial Crime & Compliance revenues increased 31% year over year to $102 million.

