NICE to Report Q3 Earnings: Will Strong Portfolio Aid Growth?

Nice NICE is set to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 16.



For the to-be-reported quarter, NICE projects non-GAAP revenues to be between $590 million and $600 million. Non-GAAP earnings are estimated in the $2.10-$2.20 per share band.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $594.58 million, indicating an increase of 7.19% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at $2.15 per share. The figure suggests an increase of 11.98% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

Nice Price and EPS Surprise

Nice price-eps-surprise | Nice Quote



Let’s see how things have shaped up for NICE prior to this announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence Q3 Results

NICE’s third-quarter 2023 performance is likely to have benefited from the strong adoption of its solutions, with a significant focus on CXone.



Customer engagement revenues are expected to have benefited from the strong demand for CXone solutions.



Momentum in cloud revenues is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



NICE is expected to have benefited from the ongoing digitalization by enterprises and the expanding presence of its solutions among large enterprises, driven by a strategic emphasis on digital engagement and conversational AI.



NICE's third-quarter performance is anticipated to reflect its ability to meet the demands of a dynamic market, with a focus on innovative solutions and a strategic approach to digital transformation.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



NICE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



NetEase NTES has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can find the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NetEase is set to announce its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 16. NTES shares have gained 58.5% year to date.



Synopsys SNPS has an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Synopsys is set to announce fourth-quarter and fiscal 2023 results on Nov 29. SNPS’ shares are up 63.8% year to date.



Snowflake SNOW has an Earnings ESP of +15.71% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Snowflake is set to announce third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 29. SNOW’s shares have returned 10.6% year to date.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.