NICE to Report Q2 Earnings: Will Strong Portfolio Aid Growth?

NICE Ltd. NICE is set to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 18.



For the to-be-reported quarter, NICE projects non-GAAP revenues between $520 million and $530 million. Non-GAAP earnings are estimated in the $1.75-$1.85 per share band.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $522.97 million, indicating an increase of 13.97% over the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at $1.78 per share. The figure suggests an increase of 13.38% from the prior-year quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for NICE prior to this announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence Q2 Results

NICE’s second-quarter 2022 results are expected to have benefited from strong adoption of its solutions including CX, Actimize, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate. Customer engagement revenues are expected to have benefited from the strong demand for CXone solutions.



Momentum in cloud revenues is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. This is also expected to have driven a strong expansion in gross margin.



NICE is expected to have benefited from the ongoing digitalization by enterprises as well as expanding presence of its solutions among large enterprises.



NICE’s expanding partner base, which includes the likes of Deutsche Telekom Global Business, Alphabet, IBM and Zoom, is expected to have driven top-line growth in the second quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



NICE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

