News & Insights

Markets
LVOX

NICE To Acquire LiveVox For $3.74 Per Share In Cash

October 04, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NICE Ltd. (NICE), a software firm, announced on Wednesday that it has signed a deal to buy LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (LVOX), an AI-driven proactive outreach provider for $3.74 per share in cash.

The transaction, expected to be closed in the first half of 2024, is anticipated to be accretive to NICE's operating income, operating margin, and adjusted earnings per share during 2024.

Post transaction LiveVox will no longer be publicly listed or traded on Nasdaq.

NICE has clarified that the transaction will not impact its share repurchase program.

The acquisition will unite two CX companies with supplementary technologies and deep domain expertise to support organizations to accelerate their CX operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LVOX
NICE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.