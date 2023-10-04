NICE To Acquire LiveVox For $3.74 Per Share In Cash

(RTTNews) - NICE Ltd. (NICE), a software firm, announced on Wednesday that it has signed a deal to buy LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (LVOX), an AI-driven proactive outreach provider for $3.74 per share in cash.

The transaction, expected to be closed in the first half of 2024, is anticipated to be accretive to NICE's operating income, operating margin, and adjusted earnings per share during 2024.

Post transaction LiveVox will no longer be publicly listed or traded on Nasdaq.

NICE has clarified that the transaction will not impact its share repurchase program.

The acquisition will unite two CX companies with supplementary technologies and deep domain expertise to support organizations to accelerate their CX operations.

