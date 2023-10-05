NICE Strengthens Portfolio With the Acquisition of LiveVox

NICE NICE is set to acquire LiveVox, a cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service platform provider. LiveVox shareholders will receive $3.74 per share at the closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2024.



The transaction will combine NICE’s CXone and Enlighten solutions with LiveVox’s sophisticated and rich proactive outreach portfolio that will address all interactions, including voice and digital, attended and unattended, inbound and outbound.



NICE CXone is well-known for providing the most comprehensive embedded AI with Enlighten encompassing hundreds of CX-specific models that enable holistic and fluent consumer experiences. Based on its two decades of contact center domain-specific experience, LiveVox will expand NICE’s clientele of smaller-sized businesses.



Customers will benefit from NICE and LiveVox’s combined offering of smart conversational AI as the solution will help them enrich their end-user experiences.

NICE Benefits From a Robust Portfolio

NICE benefits from a robust portfolio and an expanding clientele. The company’s platforms, like Actimize, Evidencentral, CXone, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate, have been gaining traction. The LiveVox acquisition will further boost top-line growth.



For third-quarter 2023, NICE projects non-GAAP revenues between $590 million and $600 million. Non-GAAP earnings are estimated in the $2.1-$2.2 per share band.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.15 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days and indicating 11.98% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $594.58 million, suggesting 7.19% year-over-year growth.



The company has been winning accolades. Frost & Sullivan’s Asia Pacific Cloud Contact Center Report for 2023 named NICE as a leader in growth performance and commitment to innovation.



Recently, TMC, a global, integrated media company, and CUSTOMER Magazine recognized Enlighten AutoSummary and Enlighten XO + Autoflow solutions as 2023 award winners for Product of the Year.



Moreover, DMG Consulting LLC’s 2023-2024 Enterprise Workforce Management Product and Market Report named NICE as the market share leader in workforce management (WFM) on the basis of number of seats. Per the report, NICE commands 36.9% of the total number of WFM seats, securing nearly one million more seats than its closest competitor.



NICE also won the “Excellence in Innovation” award from Global Banking & Finance Review, a financial media platform with over three million readers worldwide, driven by its Actimize platform, which introduced the Suspicious Activity Monitoring (SAM-10) solution this year.



NICE Actimize’s SAM-10 introduced significant enhancements to the anti-money-laundering portfolio, incorporating multiple layers of defense. It offers comprehensive coverage and detection of suspicious activity for financial institutions.



In September, NICE expanded the footprint of its Actimize portfolio by successfully implementing its financial crime solutions for GoTyme Bank (a partnership between the Gokongwei Group and Singapore-based digital banking group Tym), enhancing fraud prevention, and supporting its innovative cloud-only banking approach in the Philippines.



Last month, NICE launched the Summer 2023 Release of CXone, which adds new capabilities, driven by Enlighten. It drives fluent interaction management from consumers to agents and the business.



The NICE Evidencentral platform is also gaining traction. NICE Justice, part of the Evidencentral platform, has been selected by the likes of the Office of the District Attorney of Allegheny County and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia.

NICE currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The company's shares have declined 11.6%, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector's return of 32%.



