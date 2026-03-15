NICE Stock Fell Over 20% Last Quarter. One Investor Exited a $3 Million Position

Key Points

Intrepid Family Office sold 20,000 shares of NICE in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end stake value decreased by $2.90 million as a result.

The move marked a full exit from NICE.

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On February 17, 2026, Intrepid Family Office disclosed a complete exit from NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), selling approximately 20,000 shares worth $2.90 million.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Intrepid Family Office sold its entire position in NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), amounting to a reduction of 20,000 shares. The quarter-end value of the position fell by $2.90 million as a result of the exit.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:GLD: $15.85 million (15.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VTI: $13.41 million (12.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT:PPLT: $7.46 million (7.2% of AUM) NYSE:ADX: $6.23 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GDXJ: $5.69 million (5.5% of AUM)

As of Friday, NICE shares were priced at $117.39, down about 16.5% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 20% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.95 billion Net income (TTM) $612.1 million Price (as of Friday) $117.39 1-year price change (16.5%)

Company snapshot

NICE offers cloud-native AI-driven platforms for digital business solutions, including CXone for contact centers, Enlighten AI for automation, and a suite of compliance and financial crime prevention tools.

The firm generates revenue through software subscriptions, cloud services, and enterprise solutions targeting customer experience, compliance, and analytics needs.

It serves global enterprises, public sector agencies, and financial institutions seeking advanced customer engagement, automation, and regulatory compliance solutions.

NICE is a global provider of cloud-based and AI-powered software platforms, with a focus on customer experience, digital transformation, and compliance solutions. The company leverages scalable technology to address the needs of large enterprises and public sector clients, delivering mission-critical applications for customer engagement and risk management. Its broad product suite and deep AI capabilities position it as a leader in the evolving market for intelligent automation and analytics.

What this transaction means for investors

Short-term volatility often forces investors to make decisions that say more about portfolio strategy than about the underlying business, and that might’ve been what happened here. NICE remains a profitable enterprise software company with strong recurring revenue streams, but its stock plunged over 20% last quarter alone after the firm gave disappointing guidance durings its investor day, perhaps spooking some investors enough for them to step aside.



Fundamentally, the company continues to show steady growth. NICE generated $2.95 billion in total revenue in 2025, up 8% year over year, while its cloud segment expanded 13% to $2.24 billion, reflecting continued enterprise demand for AI-powered customer experience and compliance software. In the fourth quarter alone, revenue reached $786.5 million, with operating income rising and earnings climbing sharply. Meanwhile, diluted EPS for the full year jumped 43% to $9.67.



Looking at the broader portfolio can also help explain the move. The fund’s largest positions lean heavily toward broad market ETFs and precious metals such as GLD, VTI, and PPLT, suggesting a defensive tilt rather than a focus on individual technology names, especially when their near-term performance has left much to be desired.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nice and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.