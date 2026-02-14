NICE Stock Down 38.5% as One Fund Dumps $32.75 Million. Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

Black Creek Investment Management sold 271,072 shares of NICE; the estimated trade value was $32.75 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $57.79 million, reflecting both sales and stock price changes.

The transaction equaled 1.62% of Black Creek’s 13F reportable AUM.

The post-trade position totaled 584,209 shares, worth $66.04 million.

On February 13, 2026, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 271,072 shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $32.75 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) by 271,072 shares in the final quarter of 2025. The estimated value of shares sold was $32.75 million, based on the quarter’s average unadjusted closing price. The fund’s position in NICE dropped to 584,209 shares, with the quarter-end valuation falling by $57.79 million due to both trading activity and market price movement.

What else to know

This was a sale; NICE now represents 3.28% of Black Creek’s 13F AUM.

Top five fund holdings after the filing: NYSE:ELAN: $250.32 million (12.4% of AUM) NYSE:BAH: $211.34 million (10.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:PSMT: $201.01 million (10.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:PYPL: $187.56 million (9.3% of AUM) NYSE:FCN: $183.17 million (9.1% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, NICE shares were priced at $105.69, down 38.5% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 51.42 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.88 billion Net Income (TTM) $561.06 million Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $105.69 One-Year Price Change (38.52%)

Company snapshot

NICE provides cloud-based AI-driven platforms for digital business solutions, including CXone for contact centers, Enlighten AI for customer experience automation, and financial crime compliance solutions.

It offers cloud-based platforms, software licensing, and services to enterprise and public sector clients.

The company serves global enterprises, government agencies, and financial institutions seeking advanced customer engagement, compliance, and analytics solutions.

This enterprise software provider delivers cloud-native platforms and AI-powered solutions for customer experience, compliance, and financial crime prevention. With a global footprint and a diversified product suite, NICE leverages advanced analytics and automation to address complex enterprise needs. Its strategic focus on scalable cloud offerings and AI-driven innovation underpins its competitive position in the enterprise software market.

What this transaction means for investors

Trimming a cloud software name after a brutal 38.5% one-year drop might signal a shift in risk appetite more than a verdict on the business itself.



NICE recently delivered third-quarter revenue of $732 million, up 6% year over year, with cloud revenue climbing 13% to $562.9 million. GAAP operating income rose 14% to $160.8 million and diluted EPS jumped 23% to $2.29. Meanwhile, AI ARR accelerated 49% year over year. Management even raised full-year non-GAAP revenue guidance to a midpoint near $2.94 billion.



Yet the position now sits at just 3.28% of assets, far smaller than core holdings like Elanco, Booz Allen, and PriceSmart. This portfolio leans into steadier cash generators and value-tilted names. NICE, despite its improving margins and net cash position of $455.9 million, remains exposed to enterprise IT budgets and competitive AI spending cycles.



Long-term investors should separate price pain from operating progress. If cloud growth and AI monetization continue compounding, today’s multiple may look different in hindsight. But portfolio concentration tells you where true conviction lives.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Booz Allen Hamilton, FTI Consulting, Nice, and PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2026 $65 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.