NICE Q3 Results Top Estimates; Boosts FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - NICE Ltd. (NICE), a provider of enterprise software solutions, reported Thursday that net income for the third quarter increased to $92.35 million or $1.39 per share from $71.25 million or $1.07 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $2.27 per share, compared to $1.92 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 8 percent to $601.3 million from $554.7 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $595.47 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.58 to $8.78 per share on adjusted revenues between $2.359 billion and $2.379 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $8.40 to $8.60 per share on adjusted revenues between $2.353 billion and $2.373 billion

The Street is looking for earnings of $8.52 per share on revenues of $2.36 billion for the year.

