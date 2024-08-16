NICE Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Cloud Revenues Drive Top Line

NICE NICE reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share in second-quarter 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.33% and increasing 24% year over year.



Non-GAAP revenues of $664 million trumped the consensus mark by 0.23% and rose 14% year over year. The uptick was primarily driven by the continued strength of its cloud business and the ongoing expansion of its customer base.



Revenues in Americas were $562 million, up 16% year over year. The same in EMEA was $70 million in the reported quarter, up 16% year over year. APAC revenues declined 9% year over year to $33 million.

Top-Line Details

Cloud revenues (72.5% of revenues) of $482 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.59% but rose 26% year over year.

NICE’s focus on its cloud offerings, particularly its CXone platform, has been a major growth driver.



Product revenues (5.3% of revenues) of $35.1 million beat the consensus mark by 29.1% but declined 12.7% year over year.



Service revenues (22.2% of revenues) of $148 million missed the consensus mark by 2.34% and declined 7.1% year over year.



NICE experienced a 38% surge in AI revenues in the second quarter of 2024. The demand for AI solutions is thriving, with significant growth in bookings for their AI-powered tools like Autopilot and Copilot, which registered a 134% increase in the said quarter.



Customer Engagement revenues increased 15% year over year to $556 million.



Financial Crime & Compliance increased 9% year over year to $109 million. The uptick in cloud revenues and strong on-premise product contribution drove the uptick.

Operating Details

On a non-GAAP basis, the gross margin contracted 100 basis points (bps) to 70.7% in the reported quarter. Product margin contracted 240 bps to 89.4%. Services margin plunged 200 bps to 70.2%.



Cloud margin contracted year over year at 10 bps to 69.8%.



Research & development (R&D) expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 50 bps year over year to 13%. Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 240 bps to 23.7%.



General & administrative (G&A) expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 50 bps on a year-over-year basis to 10%.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 220 bps year over year to 40.3%.



The operating margin expanded 120 bps on a year-over-year basis to 30.4%.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

As of Jun 30, 2024, NICE had cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments) were $1.503 billion compared with $1.502 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.



Long-term debt, as of Jun 30, 2024, was $457.9 million compared with $457.5 million as of Mar 31, 2024.



The company’s cash flow from operations in the second quarter came in at $169.7 million compared with $254.5 million in the first quarter.



In second-quarter 2024, $146.1 million was allocated for the repurchase of shares.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2024, NICE projects non-GAAP revenues to be between $676 million and $686 million, calling for 13% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.



Non-GAAP earnings are estimated in the $2.62-2.72 per share band, suggesting 18% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

