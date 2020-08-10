NICE Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y on Cloud Strength

NICE’s NICE second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6% and also increased 9.6% year over year.



Further, non-GAAP revenues of $395.1 million trumped the consensus mark by 0.6% as well as improved 3.6% year over year.



Recurring revenues as percentage of revenues were 80% compared with 72% in the year-ago quarter.



Americans revenues (80.4% of revenues) were $317 million, up 3% year over year. Moreover, revenues in EMEA (11.3% of revenues) were $45 million in the reported quarter, down 8%. APAC revenues (8.3% of revenues) increased 28% year over year to $33 million.

Top-Line Details

Cloud revenues (46.8% of revenues) rose 29.6% year over year to $183.9 million.



Services revenues declined 3.1% from the year-ago quarter to $171 million. Moreover, products revenues plunged 38.3% from the year-ago quarter to $38.3 million.



Customer-engagement revenues were $323 million, up 3% year over year and represented 82% of total revenues.



Financial crime and compliance revenues increased 6% to $72 million, representing 18% of total revenues.



NICE inked a number of partnerships in the reported quarter with the likes of Orange Business Services, ConvergeOne, salesforce.com, Zendesk, RingCentral, Zoom and Microsoft.

Operating Details

Gross margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) year over year to 71.4% in the reported quarter, driven by higher cloud gross margin, which jumped 430 bps to 65.7%.



Research & development (R&D) expenses increased 15.7% year over year to $53.8 million. As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses were up 150 bps year over year to 13.7%.



Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses were $97.5 million, up2.8% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, S&M expenses decreased 10 bps to 24.8%.



General & administrative (G&A) expenses decreased 8.2% year over year to $40.4 million. As a percentage of revenues, G&A decreased 130 bps on a year-over-year basis to 10.3%.



Operating margin expanded 20 bps on a year-over-year basis to 14.3%.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

As of Jun 30, 2020, NICE had cash and cash equivalents (including short & long-term investments) worth $1.10 billion compared with $1.04 billion as of Mar 31, 2020.



Total debt as of Jun 30, 2020 was $214 million compared with $467.2 million as of Mar 31, 2020.



The company’s quarterly cash flow came in at $59.6 million compared with $154.8 million in the previous quarter and $18 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2020, revenues are expected between $403 million and $413 million. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $1.33 and $1.43 per share.



NICE expects 2020 annual run rate of more than $800 million in cloud revenues. Moreover, for 2021, the company expects to surpass annual run rate of more than $1 billion in cloud revenues.

