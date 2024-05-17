NICE Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Cloud Revenues Drive Top Line

Nice NICE reported adjusted earnings of $2.58 per share in first-quarter 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.31% and increasing 27% year over year.



Non-GAAP revenues of $659 million trumped the consensus mark by 0.69% and rose 15% year over year. The uptick was primarily driven by the continued strength of its cloud business and the ongoing expansion of its customer base.



Revenues in Americas were $559 million, up 18% year over year. The same in EMEA was $67 million in the reported quarter, up 7% year over year. APAC revenues declined 2% year over year to $33 million.

Top-Line Details

Cloud revenues (71% of revenues) of $468.4 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.02% but rose 27% year over year.

Nice Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nice price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nice Quote

The ongoing strength of NICE's organic cloud business, coupled with the acquisition of LiveVox, contributed to this year-over-year growth.



Product revenues (6.4% of revenues) of $42 million beat the consensus mark by 41.47% but declined 5.5% year over year.



Service revenues (22.6% of revenues) of $149 million missed the consensus mark by 4.93% and declined 6.8% year over year.



NICE's focus on its cloud offerings, particularly its CXone platform, has been a major growth driver.



In the first quarter, NICE's focus on AI innovation within CXone attracted a growing number of customers seeking advanced automation solutions for complex service scenarios.



The company also saw a remarkable 200% year-over-year increase in AI deals in the first quarter of 2024, highlighting the increasing demand for AI-driven CX solutions.



Customer Engagement revenues increased 17% year over year to $551 million.



Financial Crime & Compliance increased 8% year over year to $108 million. The increase in cloud revenues and strong on-premise product contribution drove the uptick.

Operating Details

On a non-GAAP basis, the gross margin contracted 70 basis points (bps) to 70.9% in the reported quarter. Product margin expanded 10 bps to 85%. Services margin inched down 120 bps to 70.6%.



Cloud margin contracted year over year at 20 bps to 69.8%.



Research & development (R&D) expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 30 bps year over year to 13.3%. Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 250 bps to 23.5%.



General & administrative (G&A) expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 40 bps on a year-over-year basis to 11%.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 250 bps year over year to 40.6%.



The operating margin expanded 170 bps on a year-over-year basis to 30.3%.

Balance Sheet & Other Details

As of Mar 31, 2024, NICE had cash and cash equivalents (including short-term investments) were $1.5 billion compared with $1.4 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Long-term debt, as of Mar 31, 2024, was $457.5 million compared with $457 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



The company’s cash flow from operations in the first quarter came in at $254.5 million compared with $180.5 million in the fourth quarter.



In the first quarter of 2024, $41.5 million was allocated for the repurchase of shares and $87.4 million was used for repayment of debt.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2024, NICE projects non-GAAP revenues to be between $657 million and $667 million, calling for 14% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.



Non-GAAP earnings are estimated in the $2.53-2.63 per share band, suggesting 21% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Nice has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The company’s shares have dropped 0.4% year to date against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 15.8%.



CrowdStrike CRWD, NVIDIA NVDA and Intuit INTU are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector.



NVIDIA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while CrowdStrike and Intuit carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CrowdStrike’s shares have surged 32.8% year to date. CRWD is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jun 4.



NVIDIA has surged 90.6% year to date. NVDA is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22.



Intuit’s shares have inched up 4.5% year to date. INTU is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 23.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.