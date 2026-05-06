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NiCE Q1 Earnings Fall; Reiterates, Raises Q2, FY26 Outlook; Shares Down 9% In Pre-market

May 06, 2026 — 06:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NiCE Ltd. (NICE, NICE.TA), a Israeli-based enterprise software company, on Wednesday, reported lower net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income declined to $46.81 million from $129.29 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.77 versus $2.01 last year.

Adjusted net income fell to $160.06 million from $185.03 million in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.64 versus $2.87 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA slid to $223.98 million from $235.34 million in the previous year.

Operating income declined to $126.75 million from $148.17 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the period increased to $768.62 million from $700.19 million in the previous year.

Further, the company said that the integration of Cognigy GmbH is ahead of plan, strengthening NiCE's AI-native CX platform and positioning the company for continued growth in 2026.

Looking ahead, the company expects second-quarter 2026 adjusted revenue of $761 million to $771 million, representing 5.5% year over year growth at the midpoint, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.60 to $2.70.

The company reiterates full-year 2026 adjusted revenue of $3.17 billion to $3.19 billion, representing 8% year over year growth at the midpoint, and raising adjusted earnings per share guidance to $10.98 to $11.18, including cloud revenue growth of 13% to 15%.

In the pre-market trading, NiCE is 9.05% lesser at $113.70 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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