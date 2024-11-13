Nice price target raised to $334 from $330 at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Nice (NICE) to $334 from $330 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says that when looking at the Q3 results setup and ramps to reaccelerating growth in Q4, it sees stronger underlying business trends and pipeline commentary at Nice versus Zoom Video (ZM). Citi’s relative optimism on Nice stems from fieldwork which highlighted healthy large-deal momentum and an uptick in competitive wins, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NICE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.