News & Insights

Stocks

Nice price target raised to $334 from $330 at Citi

November 13, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Nice (NICE) to $334 from $330 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says that when looking at the Q3 results setup and ramps to reaccelerating growth in Q4, it sees stronger underlying business trends and pipeline commentary at Nice versus Zoom Video (ZM). Citi’s relative optimism on Nice stems from fieldwork which highlighted healthy large-deal momentum and an uptick in competitive wins, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NICE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NCSYF
NICE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.