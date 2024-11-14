Nice price target lowered to $250 from $270 at BofA

BofA analyst Michael Funk lowered the firm’s price target on Nice (NICE) to $250 from $270 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported Q3 results that were marginally above guidance on revenue but fell short on cloud revenue growth, which is the key metric for investors. Management also lowered projected organic cloud growth to 16%-17% from 18% for 2024, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that, despite the price target cut, it still views the stock as attractive based on competitive positioning, projected improving Contact Center as a Service demand trend, and its valuation.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NICE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.