NICE Partners Deutsche Telekom Affiliate, Expands in Europe

NICE NICE is riding on an expanding partner base, a strong product portfolio and an innovative product pipeline. The company recently inked a partnership with Deutsche Telekom Global Business, under which the latter is selling NICE’s CXone solutions in Europe. Markedly, Deutsche Telekom Global Business is an affiliate of Deutsche Telekom.



The collaboration bodes well for users as it offers Conversational AI and Chatbots that facilitate more natural and personalized assistance. Moreover, the offering includes Workforce and Quality Management solutions that help in improving agent efficiency and drive positive experiences for agents and customers alike.



Deutsche Telekom Global Business is also integrating the CXone Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform and its applications in the communication projects it will be launching.



CXone has become an important solution for NICE. The company recently launched CXone in Singapore. Availability of the solution now provides Asia-Pacific companies with tools to eliminate friction and deliver customized digital customer experiences.



NICE’s partnership with Alphabet GOOGL and BCE BCE is also notable in this regard.



Under the terms of the NICE-Google partnership, NICE’s CXone was integrated with Google Cloud’s Contact Center Artificial Intelligence applications to make self-service bots and agent-facing virtual assistants more effective.



NICE recently expanded its partnership with Google, adding CXone to Google’s Chrome Enterprise Recommended program.



In September 2021, BCE, Canada's largest communications company, entered into an agreement with NICE to expand access to its CXone for Contact Center as a Service in Canada.



Undoubtedly, NICE’s array of different solutions, like CXone, Inform Elite, Actimize, Robotic Process Automation, and Investigate, have been instrumental in driving user base. The expanding availability of NICE products on different platforms is helping the company win customers frequently and drive the top line.



In March, NICE announced that its next-generation NTR-X solution is available for compliance recording capture for communications via Zoom ZM, including Zoom Meetings and Zoom Phone.



NICE has collaborated with Zoom to create and utilize new APIs for financial markets' compliance recording.

Positive Guidance

The expanding customer base is driving NICE’s top-line growth. In the fourth quarter of 2021, revenues increased 18.6% year over year to $515.5 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. Earnings of $1.73 per share surpassed the consensus mark by 1.8% and improved 7.5% year over year.



For 2022, NICE expects revenues between $2.140 billion and $2.160 billion, representing 12% growth at the midpoint from the figure reported in the previous year. Earnings are now expected between $7.07 and $7.27 per share, representing 10% growth at the midpoint from the figure reported in the previous year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings, pegged at $7.18 per share, has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $2.15 billion, indicating 11.8% growth from the figure reported in the previous year.



Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 are expected between $505 million and $515 million. Earnings are expected in the $1.65-$1.75 per-share range.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.70 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $510.6 million, indicating 11.8% growth from the figure reported in the previous year.



NICE shares have dropped 28.4% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Internet Software industry’s decline of 33.6%, but lagging the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 17.6%.



NICE currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



