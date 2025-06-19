NICE or VRRM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Internet - Software stocks are likely familiar with Nice (NICE) and VERRA MOBILITY CORP (VRRM). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Nice has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while VERRA MOBILITY CORP has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that NICE has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

NICE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.37, while VRRM has a forward P/E of 18.31. We also note that NICE has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VRRM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07.

Another notable valuation metric for NICE is its P/B ratio of 2.99. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, VRRM has a P/B of 12.77.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NICE's Value grade of B and VRRM's Value grade of D.

NICE sticks out from VRRM in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that NICE is the better option right now.

