Nice (NICE) Strengthens Portfolio With LiveVox Acquisition

Nice NICE is expanding its portfolio within the customer experience (CX) sector with the completion of the acquisition of LiveVox.



This move marks a significant milestone in the CX landscape, combining the strengths of NICE's established platform, CXone, with LiveVox's advanced AI-driven proactive outreach capabilities.



The acquisition forms an unparalleled interaction-centric platform poised to revolutionize CX operations worldwide.



NICE considers this acquisition as a pivotal step in advancing the integration of AI for smart automation within CX operations.



With CXone's comprehensive embedded AI, boasting numerous CX-specific models like Enlighten, and LiveVox's expertise in proactive outreach, this acquisition bolsters NICE's market position and broadens its customer base.

Nice Price and Consensus

Nice price-consensus-chart | Nice Quote

NICE’s Strong Portfolio Makes Prospect Bright

NICE's acquisition of LiveVox aims to integrate digital and AI-driven customer interactions, fostering growth. At the same time, its expanding clientele is driven by the strong adoption of platform solutions like Actimize, Evidencentral, CXone, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation, and Investigate.



Building on this momentum, NICE's CXone Fall Release 2023 elevates customer experience with advanced AI and automation, featuring fully-automated AutoSummary powered by generative AI and expanded cloud storage options, reinforcing NICE’s industry leadership and commitment to seamless integration.



The effectiveness of NICE's CXone is exemplified by its impact on Europcar Mobility Group, where it played a pivotal role in streamlining global customer service operations. This resulted in increased consistency, improved agent and customer experiences, and a notable 10% reduction in interservice transfers through IVR optimization.



In addition to this, limango, a German online retailer, selected CXone to seamlessly transition its contact center to the cloud, showcasing a commitment to enhanced customer service standards and operational efficiency within the Otto Group.

2023 Guidance Positive

A robust portfolio and expanding clientele are expected to strengthen NICE's position, driving top-line growth.



For 2023, NICE anticipates total revenues between $2.35 billion and $2.37 billion, indicating 9% growth at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.37 billion, indicating 8.58% growth year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $8.72 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days and indicating a 14.44% year-over-year increase.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, NICE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NICE’s shares have moved up 5.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rally of 52.3%.

Dropbox DBX, Ceridian HCM CDAY and Camtek CAMT are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider from the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DBX, CDAY and CAMT shares have returned 36%, 5.1% and 220.4%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Dropbox, Ceridian HCM and Camtek are pegged at 14.63%, 44.15% and 12.26%, respectively.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ceridian HCM (CDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.