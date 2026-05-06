Is Nice (NICE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Nice (NICE). NICE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.58. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.39. NICE's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.60 and as low as 9.78, with a median of 13.07, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that NICE has a P/B ratio of 2.6. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.87. Within the past 52 weeks, NICE's P/B has been as high as 3.50 and as low as 2.17, with a median of 2.91.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NICE has a P/S ratio of 2.56. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.91.

Finally, our model also underscores that NICE has a P/CF ratio of 13.51. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. NICE's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.22. Over the past 52 weeks, NICE's P/CF has been as high as 20.88 and as low as 11.26, with a median of 16.30.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Nice's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NICE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.