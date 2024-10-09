Nice (NICE) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Nice (NICE) ended the recent trading session at $165.60, demonstrating a -0.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.71% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.6%.

Shares of the software company have appreciated by 3.73% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nice in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.68, reflecting a 18.06% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $682.67 million, indicating a 13.52% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.73 per share and a revenue of $2.73 billion, representing changes of +22.07% and +14.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nice should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Nice possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Nice is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.53. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.5.

We can also see that NICE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

