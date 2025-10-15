Nice (NICE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Nice (NICE) was down 2.24% at $128.52. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.66%.

The stock of software company has fallen by 10.07% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nice in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Nice is projected to report earnings of $3.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $727.92 million, up 5.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.44 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion, which would represent changes of +11.87% and +7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nice. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Nice boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nice currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.57. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.42.

Also, we should mention that NICE has a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

