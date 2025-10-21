Nice (NICE) Stock Moves 1.75%: What You Should Know

Nice (NICE) closed at $134.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.

The software company's shares have seen a decrease of 10.67% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nice in its upcoming release. On that day, Nice is projected to report earnings of $3.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.07%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $727.92 million, up 5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.44 per share and a revenue of $2.93 billion, signifying shifts of +11.87% and +7%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nice. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Nice possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nice has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.63 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.14 for its industry.

We can also see that NICE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.94. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.02.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.